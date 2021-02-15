हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kerala custodial death

Kerala custodial death: Nine police officials dismissed after commission’ report

The Kerala government on Monday (February 15) decided to dismiss from service of the nine police officials, who were responsible for the custodial death of a 49-year-old remand prisoner at a police station in Idukki district in July 2019. A special cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, took the decision.

Kerala custodial death: Nine police officials dismissed after commission’ report
Representational image

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday (February 15) decided to dismiss from service the police officials responsible for the custodial death of a 49-year-old remand prisoner at a police station in Idukki district in July 2019.

A special cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, took the decision, based on the report of the judicial commission which probed the custodial death.

"The cabinet has decided to accept the findings and recommendations of the Justice Narayana Kurup Commission. This includes the recommendation of dismissal of police officials responsible for the custodial death," the state government said in a release.

In January this year, the commission had submitted a 150 page report to the government.

The deceased, K Rajkumar, was taken into custody on June 12, 2019 by police at Nedumkandam in connection with a financial fraud case and was produced before a magistrate on June 16.

However, he was allegedly tortured for the next four days, following which he was admitted to the Peermade Taluk hospital, where he died on June 21.

After a public outcry, the state government appointed the judicial commission to look into various aspects related to the custodial death, including the circumstances leading to it.

Justice Kurup had ordered exhuming of the body and a re- postmortem as he found several lapses in the first autopsy report, one of which was that the internal organs of the deceased had not been sent for expert examination.

The second autopsy report had revealed new injuries.

The CBI, which was probing the case, filed the chargesheet in the case earlier this month before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court at Kochi, naming nine police officers.

The probe agency has named a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, two police drivers, a home guard and three civil police officers.

The CBI has charged them under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 302 (murder), 343 (wrongful confinement), 348 (wrongful confinement for extortion), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among others.

