Kerala DHSE +2 results 2020 results and scores in 5 minutes, check details here

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) of Kerala is set to release the Kerala Board Class 12 (Plus Two) results 2020 on Wednesday (July 15). The Kerala Board Plus Two results will be announced by Education Minister C Raveendranath at 2 PM. The result will be declared on the official website of the Kerala board - keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Board Class 12 exams were scheduled from March 10 to 26 but some of the papers were cancelled due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The remaining exams were held towards the end of May.

Here's how to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

Students can also check their Kerala Plus Two Result via SMS by following the steps mentioned below: Send an SMS in the given format - KERALA12<REGISTRATION NUMBER> and send it to 56263.

Students also have the option to check their result via SMS and through websites such as - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in

Students can also check the result through the board's official applications: 'iExams', the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department, and 'Saphalam' app of Kerala Education Department, which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.