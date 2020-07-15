Kerala DHSE +2 results 2020 to be out at 2 PM; steps to check scores via SMS, mobile application

NEW DELHI: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is all set to declare the Kerala Board Class 12 (Plus Two) results 2020 on Wednesday (July 15). According to reports, Kerala Board Plus Two results will be declared by Education Minister C Raveendranath at 2 PM.

Once declared, the result will be available on the official website of the Kerala board - keralaresults.nic.in.

Over 8 lakh students who had appeared for DHSE Kerala plus two exams this year can check their result on Kerala board's official website at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.

Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

Steps to check result 2020 via SMS

Students can also check their Kerala Plus Two Result via SMS by following the steps mentioned below: Send an SMS in the given format - KERALA12<REGISTRATION NUMBER> and send it to 56263.

Alternatively, if the official website is slow or not responsive, students can get their score on their mobile phone via SMS and through websites such as - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in

Steps to check results via 'Saphalam' App

Other than Kerala board's official website, students can check the result through the board's official applications: 'iExams', the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department, and 'Saphalam' app of Kerala Education Department, which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.

Kerala Board Class 12 exams were scheduled from March 10 to 26 but some of the papers were cancelled due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The remaining exams were held towards the end of May.

In 2019, 3, 11, 375 students sat for the Kerala Board Class 12 examination and the pass percentage was 84.33%. Out of the total students, 14,244 students secured an all A+. 183 students out of these secured full marks.