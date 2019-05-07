close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kerala hse result 2019

Kerala DHSE Result 2019: Class 12 result to be declared on this date

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education will declare Kerala Class 12 DHSE 2019 results on Wednesday, May 8, on its official website keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. One can also check their results on examresults.net.

Kerala DHSE Result 2019: Class 12 result to be declared on this date

Kerala DHSE Result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education will declare Kerala Class 12 DHSE 2019 results on Wednesday, May 8, on its official website keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. One can also check their results on examresults.net.

Sources earlier claimed that Kerala DHSE 2019 Results will be declared in the second week of May 2019. Traditionally, the results are announced by last week of April or first week of May. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education conducted Class 12th DHSE Examination for the academic year 2018-19 from March 6 to 27, 2019. 

Here's how to check Kerala DHSE Class 12 2019 results 

Step 1: Visit keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and examresults.net.

Step 2: A login window will appear on the screen. Enter your details here and hit submit.

Step 3: Kerala DHSE Class 12 result 2019 will appear on the screen.

 

Tags:
kerala hse result 2019kerala 12th result 2019Kerala HSE Resultkerala dhse result 2019kerala plus 2 result 2019plus two result kerala 2019dhse result kerala12th result 2019 kerala
Next
Story

EC clean chit to PM Narendra Modi in two more cases: Sources

Must Watch

PT2M9S

Lok Sabha election 2019: Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati to hold joint rally in Bhadohi