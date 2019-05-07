Kerala DHSE Result 2019: Class 12 result to be declared on this date

Kerala DHSE Result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education will declare Kerala Class 12 DHSE 2019 results on Wednesday, May 8, on its official website keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. One can also check their results on examresults.net.

Sources earlier claimed that Kerala DHSE 2019 Results will be declared in the second week of May 2019. Traditionally, the results are announced by last week of April or first week of May. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education conducted Class 12th DHSE Examination for the academic year 2018-19 from March 6 to 27, 2019.

Here's how to check Kerala DHSE Class 12 2019 results

Step 1: Visit keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and examresults.net.

Step 2: A login window will appear on the screen. Enter your details here and hit submit.

Step 3: Kerala DHSE Class 12 result 2019 will appear on the screen.