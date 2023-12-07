Kerala Doctor Dies By Suicide After Boyfriend Calls Off Wedding Over BMW Car, Gold Demand

In Kerala, a tragic incident unfolded when a 26-year-old doctor died by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram district after her boyfriend allegedly refused to marry her over dowry demands. The girl took the extreme step as her family failed to meet the expectations of the groom's family. According to reports, the woman has been identified as Shahana. She was a postgraduate medical student in the surgery department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Sahana was found dead at her rented apartment on December 5. After Shahana's tragic demise, her family members alleged that she took her own life as her family could not meet dowry demands. Reportedly, the boyfriend's family insisted on a substantial dowry comprising gold, land, and a BMW car. Shahana's family was unable to fulfil these demands, leading to the termination of the relationship with her boyfriend, who also held a position within the Medical PG Doctors Association.

Adding to the distress, Shahana's father, who had been employed in the Middle East, had recently passed away. The Medical College Police initiated a case of unnatural death, leading to the arrest of the accused, Dr Ruwise on Wednesday night.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George directed the Women and Child Development Department to conduct a thorough investigation and present a detailed report.

Meanwhile, Sathidevi, Chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission, visited Shahana's mother to advocate for a comprehensive inquiry into the case. She emphasized that the commission would seek information on the actions taken by the police regarding the matter.

Sathidevi asserted that if it is confirmed that the accused doctor's family demanded a dowry from Shahana, legal action would be taken against them under the Prevention of Dowry Act.

Following the allegations against the doctor, the Medical PG Doctors Association relieved him of all his responsibilities within their organization.