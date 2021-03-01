Kerala drifting towards death trap: E Sreedharan rues plight of state under present government

New Delhi: E Sreedharan, the man behind the building of the metro network in Delhi who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressed disappointment at the plight of Kerala under the present government.

In an exclusive interview with Aditi Tyagi, Sreedharan said that the state is drifting towards a death trap and that is why he decided to enter into politics.

"I decided to join BJP in the last month. I had no intention to join politics earlier (but) when I saw the state of affairs in Kerala, how it is drifting towards a death trap, financial bankruptcy, and such a high level of unemployment, I decided I should join," Sreedharan said.

"My technical knowledge and experience should be made available to the people of Kerala," he added.

Sreedharan also recalled his time working with Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujrat. He praised Modi for his quick decision-making ability and passion for independent schemes.

"That was the time when we made all the studies and prepared the metro project. (Modi) was very quick in taking a decision and very passionate in independent schemes," said Sreedharan.

Sreedharan further said that he is open to assume the role of the chief minister but added that it was the party that will decide on it.

"I am certainly open to that. In fact, I have a feeling that I will have a better opportunity and better chance to implement the development scheme for the state," he said.

He asserted that if he is projected as the CM candidate, it will "definitely give a better image to the party".

"I am not aiming to become a chief minister, I am only saying that if that responsibility is given to me it will be good for the party and for the people and I will accomplish it very nicely," he added.

Sreedharan, who is 88 years old, said that age should not be a factor to lead the government and cited the example of B. S. Yediyurappa, who despite being older than 75, is the chief minister of Karnataka.

