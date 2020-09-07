Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the first in the cabinet to contract the infection, and has been shifted to the medical college hospital here, official sources said.

The 67-year-old ministers' swab samples were taken as he had a minor cold and he tested positive on Sunday.

"All other staff have tested negative. The minister has been shifted to the medical college," the official said.

He is the first minister in the Kerala cabinet to test positive for COVID-19.

Last month, Isaac said that the state will reject "lock, stock and barrel" – the Centre's proposal of borrowing by states to meet GST revenue shortfall.

On Sunday, Kerala had reported its highest ever single-day spurt in COVID-19 cases with 3,082 people testing positive for the virus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total infection count in the state to 87,840.

Fifty health workers were among those infected by the virus. With 10 more deaths the toll rose to 347 in the state.