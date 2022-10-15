NewsIndia
ARIF MOHAMMED KHAN

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s FB account hacked

The incident was reported to the authorities as well as the social media platform. The unauthorised posts on Khan's account, on the other hand, have yet to be removed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 04:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: According to police, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's Facebook account was hacked on Saturday. The police were notified of the hacking. Arif Mohammed Khan, the governor, stated "My Facebook page appears to be hacked since today morning. The matter has been reported and efforts are on to restore the page", a tweet said.

Even after reporting the incident to the police and the social media platform for several hours, the unauthorised posts on Khan's account had yet to be removed. Three posts on the account show hardware or construction-related videos, as well as descriptions in Arabic script. According to a Raj Bhavan source, restoring the account would take time.

