Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s FB account hacked

New Delhi: According to police, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's Facebook account was hacked on Saturday. The police were notified of the hacking. Arif Mohammed Khan, the governor, stated "My Facebook page appears to be hacked since today morning. The matter has been reported and efforts are on to restore the page", a tweet said.

Even after reporting the incident to the police and the social media platform for several hours, the unauthorised posts on Khan's account had yet to be removed. Three posts on the account show hardware or construction-related videos, as well as descriptions in Arabic script. According to a Raj Bhavan source, restoring the account would take time.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said "My Facebook page appears to be hacked since today morning. The matter has been reported and efforts are on to restore the page": PRO Kerala Raj Bhavan pic.twitter.com/y5ymdc6nx6 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

