Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s FB account hacked
The incident was reported to the authorities as well as the social media platform. The unauthorised posts on Khan's account, on the other hand, have yet to be removed.
- Arif Mohammed Khan’s FB account has been hacked
- The police have been notified of the hacking
- Unauthorised posts on Khan's account are yet to be removed
Trending Photos
New Delhi: According to police, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's Facebook account was hacked on Saturday. The police were notified of the hacking. Arif Mohammed Khan, the governor, stated "My Facebook page appears to be hacked since today morning. The matter has been reported and efforts are on to restore the page", a tweet said.
Even after reporting the incident to the police and the social media platform for several hours, the unauthorised posts on Khan's account had yet to be removed. Three posts on the account show hardware or construction-related videos, as well as descriptions in Arabic script. According to a Raj Bhavan source, restoring the account would take time.
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said "My Facebook page appears to be hacked since today morning. The matter has been reported and efforts are on to restore the page": PRO Kerala Raj Bhavan pic.twitter.com/y5ymdc6nx6 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022
Also Read: Supreme Court stays release of ex-DU professor GN Saibaba in UAPA case
Live Tv
More Stories