topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KERALA

Kerala govt vs Guv tussle: Ordinance underway to replace Arif Mohammed Khan as varsities' Chancellor

This comes amid a tussle between the Kerala Chief Minister and state governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the functioning of universities.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 12:33 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • The Kerala govt intends to replace Guv Khan with academicians
  • The decision to issue the ordinance was taken in a cabinet meeting

Trending Photos

Kerala govt vs Guv tussle: Ordinance underway to replace Arif Mohammed Khan as varsities' Chancellor

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Wednesday said the LDF government through an ordinance intends to replace the Governor with expert academicians as Chancellor of universities in the state.

The decision to issue the ordinance was taken in a cabinet meeting, a source in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

 

The state government's move comes amidst the ongoing tussle between it and the Governor over functioning of universities, including appointment of Vice Chancellors, in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Bindu said the government has taken the decision for the improvement of the higher education and universities in the state.

On queries about whether Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would sign the ordinance, the minister said she hopes that he would act according to his Constitutional duties.

Live Tv

KeralaKerala GovernorKerala Chief MinisterKerala CMArif Mohammed Khan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674
DNA Video
DNA: India to become 'leader' of G-20 countries
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 8, 2022
DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?