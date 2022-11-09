Kerala govt vs Guv tussle: Ordinance underway to replace Arif Mohammed Khan as varsities' Chancellor

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Wednesday said the LDF government through an ordinance intends to replace the Governor with expert academicians as Chancellor of universities in the state.

The decision to issue the ordinance was taken in a cabinet meeting, a source in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Kerala cabinet has decided to bring in an ordinance to remove Governor from the post of Chancellor. Planning to bring in an expert in place of the Chancellor. More details awaited. November 9, 2022

The state government's move comes amidst the ongoing tussle between it and the Governor over functioning of universities, including appointment of Vice Chancellors, in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Bindu said the government has taken the decision for the improvement of the higher education and universities in the state.

On queries about whether Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would sign the ordinance, the minister said she hopes that he would act according to his Constitutional duties.