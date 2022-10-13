Kerala Human Sacrifice: Special Investigation Team set up to investigate ‘horrific’ murder case

Thiruvananthapuram: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been ordered by Kerala Police chief Anil Kant in connection with the horrific Human sacrifice ‘Black Magic’ murder case in Kerala in which two women were allegedly murdered and cut into pieces. Kochi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police S Sasidharan has been appointed the head of the SIT to investigate the case. Perumbavoor ASP Anuj Paliwal will be the chief investigating officer. Apart from this, Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner C Jayakumar, Kadavantra Station House Officer Baiju Jose, Kaladi Station House Officer Anup NA will be the investigating officers, and Elamakara Police Station Sub Inspector Aine Babu and Kaladi Police Station Sub Inspector Bipin TB will the members of the team. According to media sources, the SIT will work under the direct supervision of the department ADGP law and order.

Earlier on Wednesday, a shocking revelation came out in the remand report by the police in the ‘human sacrifice’ case. According to the report, one of the victim women was cut into 56 pieces by the accused in the ‘human sacrifice’ case. The remand report further revealed that the accused Muhammad Shafi and the woman accused Laila inserted a knife into the vagina of the victims.

As per the remand report, "For getting economic prosperity, the two accused, Bhagaval Singh and Laila conspired for the crime with the help of prime accused Muhammed Shafi."

"On 26-09-2022, Shafi approached the 52-year-old Padma, who used to sell lottery tickets at Kochi. Shafi lured her by offering Rs 15,000 for sex work. Then she agreed and went with Shafi to the home of Bhagaval Singh and Laila in the Pathanamthitta district. There, the accused strangled her with a plastic cord around her neck to make her unconscious. After that, Shafi inserted a knife into her vagina of Padma and then cut her throat for killing. After that, they cut her into 56 pieces and put it into buckets and then buried her in the pit," the report said.

Another incident happened in June this year. The accused Shafi approached another woman, Roslin in the Kottayam district and lured her by offering Rs 10 lakh for acting in a blue film. She agreed to it and went to the same place as the couple’s home. There, they tied her hands and legs to a cot and a cloth was inserted into the mouth and plastered it. When she was unconscious, the accused woman Laila inserted a knife into the vagina of the victim. Then she cut her throat. Then the second accused Bhagaval Singh cut off the victim’s breast and kept it. And the three accused jointly cut her into pieces and buried in the pit.

Kerala police disclosed on Wednesday, a day after the alleged human sacrifice case in Kerala came to light, that the prime accused may have eaten the flesh of the victims. In a news conference, Kochi commissioner CH Nagraju stated that the primary accused, Shafi, is a pervert with a criminal history.

The issue came to light on Tuesday when three people, including one woman, were arrested on suspicion of enticing and killing women as human sacrifice in black magic rituals, City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju stated earlier that day.

Police apprehended three people, including one Shafi and the husband-wife pair of Bhagaval Singh and Laila. The Ernakulam magistrate court on Wednesday remanded all three accused on judicial custody for a 14-day duration which will end on October 26. Police are also investigating if any sexual exploitation has been done by the prime accused.

(With ANI inputs)