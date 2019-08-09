Kerala rains: Cochin airport suspends operations till Aug 11, schools closed

Trivandrum: Operations at the Kerala's Cochin International Airport have been suspended till August 11 due to incessant rains in Kerala which have caused severe waterlogging and flood-like situation. All the schools across the state have been closed on Friday amid heavy rainfall.

Kerala has been witnessing the second round of southwest monsoon which has been wreaking havoc over past several days. A red alert issued in as many as four districts-- Idukki, Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode-- in the state for August 9, which entails likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall and directs authorities to take action.

As many as 22,165 people have been evacuated to safety and lodged in 315 camps across the state.

Flood has thrown life out of gear for the fifh day in Maharashtra's three districts-- Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara.