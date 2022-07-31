JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA, conducted the Joint Entrance Examination 2022 for Session 1 and Session 2. The NTA had released the JEE Mains Paper 1 2022 on the official site, jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to media reports, it is expected that the JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022 will be out by August 6, 2022. However, the National Testing Agency is yet to give a confirmation notice regarding the release of the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result.

Candidates are advised to only check the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in and the JEE website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results will be declared on these two websites only.

JEE Main 2022: Here is how to download the result

- Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result.”

- You will be directed to a new webpage.

- Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on the submit option.

- Your JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The JEE Main 2022 Answer Keys are also expected to be out soon and it will be released by the National Testing Agency. To access the answer key, candidates will have to login to their account and enter the credentials. The answer key will only help the candidates in giving a rough idea of their scores and it will not be their final results.