Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam date announced at cee.kerala.gov.in- Check latest updates here
KMAT 2022: Commissioner of Entrance Exam in Kerala will conduct the KMAT 2022 on Sunday, August 28, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
KMAT 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Exam in Kerala will conduct the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2022) on Sunday, August 28. The KMAT 2022 admit card will be made available later. Candidates may get the hall ticket on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. "Attending the exam requires bringing your admit card and a valid ID. We'll reveal the examination schedule and related information later "the announcement was made.
KMAT 2022 will be held for a total of 720 marks. The topics covered are general knowledge, quantitative aptitude, data sufficiency and logical reasoning, and English language usage and reading comprehension. Candidates will receive four marks for each correct response, and one mark will be subtracted for each erroneous response. ALSO READ: HSCAP second allotment result 2022 DECLARED for Kerala plus one admission
KMAT 2022: How to check KMAT admit card
- Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
- Candidates need to use the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
- KMAT 2022 admit card will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for further reference
KMAT 2022 Session 2; direct link here
KMAT 2022 is being held for admission to MBA courses in colleges in the state. The qualifying cut-off mark is 10% for general/SEBC candidates and 7.5% for SC/ST candidates.
Live Tv
More Stories