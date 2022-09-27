'Kerala known for religious harmony, RSS making attempts to cause riots' : CPI(M) replies to Nadda's remarks

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after BJP chief J P Nadda alleged that Kerala was a "hotspot" for terrorism and a "debt trap", the ruling CPI(M) hit back by claiming that RSS was at forefront of plans to cause riots in the state and that the Centre should disclose the financial liabilities allegedly created by it. The CPI(M) state secretariat, in a statement, opposed the allegations of Nadda against the Left government and termed it as "false propaganda" that the public would brush aside. Nadda, on Monday, had alleged that communal tensions were on the rise and there was tacit support of the Left government to those who create and promote violence.

"Kerala has now become a hotspot of terrorism. It has become a hotspot of fringe elements. Life is not safe here," he had alleged. He had also claimed that the alleged lack of financial discipline of the state government has pushed Kerala into a debt trap and that the ruling dispensation was corrupt as the "heat of the gold smuggling scam has reached the Chief Minister's Office."

Responding to these allegations, the CPI(M) state secretariat said "during LDF rule in Kerala there have been no communal riots here" and it has been able to "nip in the bud any conflict" sought to be initiated allegedly by the Sangh Parivar.

It claimed that the BJP chief's allegations were false propaganda against a state which is known for its religious harmony in the country and that it was "clearly evident that RSS was allegedly at the forefront of deliberate attempts to cause riots in the state."

It also alleged that people know that RSS was behind the killing of 17 CPI(M) activists in the state in the last 5 years.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan has said that imposing a ban on an extremist organisation or a communal force would not put an end to its activities and if such a step has to be taken then RSS should be the first one to be banned.