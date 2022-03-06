Kochi tattoo artist booked for sexually assaulting several women

Kochi: Kerala Police took a tattoo artist into custody in Kochi on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting several women.

Police said six cases have been registered against the accused Sujeesh PS who runs a tattoo studio at Edappally at Kochi. An 18-year-old girl alleged that she was raped by Sujeesh inside the tattoo studio while she was getting inked.

Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju said that Sujeesh has been taken into custody and that further proceedings will be done on Sunday. Sujeesh was taken into custody by Cheranalloor Police. Cases under sections 354 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code have been registered against him. The investigation is underway.

