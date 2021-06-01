हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19 situation

Kerala modifies COVID-19 guidelines, allows govt offices to function with 50% capacity

Kerala on Monday logged 12,300 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 24,96,554, while the toll climbed to 8,815 with 174 deaths, according to the state government's Health department data.

Image courtesy: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's LDF government, headed by Chief Minister P Vijayan, has modified the guidelines for the ongoing lockdown and allowed the state government offices to function with up to 50 per cent capacity from June 7. The new set of guidelines also permitted morning walks from 5 am to 7 am and evening walks from 7 pm to 9 pm.

According to the guidelines, "All Central and state government departments, including PSUs, corporations, autonomous organisations, commissions etc. may function with up to 50 per cent staff from June 7 onwards on a rotation basis." 

It further said, "While industrial establishments and manufacturing centres are permitted, service sector shall be permitted to function with work-from-home employees only." 

Earlier on Saturday, the Kerala government had extended the lockdown restrictions till June 9 in all its districts. 

In the last 24 hours, 89,345 samples were tested and the test positivity rate came down to 13.77 per cent, the statement said, adding that so far 1,97,95,928 samples have been sent for testing.

Recoveries outnumbered the new cases with 28,867 people, undergoing treatment, testing negative for the infection, taking the tally to 23,10,385, while active cases stood at 2,06,982.

Notably, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 1,750 cases followed by Malappuram (1,689) and Thrissur (1,055). Of the total positive cases reported on Monday, 56 were health workers, the statement said.

(With Agency Inputs)

