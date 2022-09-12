NewsIndia
KSRTC BUS ACCIDENT

Kerala: One killed, over 50 injured as KSRTC bus falls down hillside in Idukki district

According to police, the bus which was en route to Munnar from Ernakulam was overtaking another vehicle when it fell into the ditch after one of its tyres burst. 

  • One passenger died while 58 others were injured in the accident
  • The KSRTC bus was en route to Munnar from Ernakulam
  • The deceased has been identified as Sanjeevan (33)

Kerala: One killed, over 50 injured as KSRTC bus falls down hillside in Idukki district

Thiruvananthapuram: One passenger died while 58 others were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fell into a ditch in Kerala`s Idukki district on Monday. The incident happened in the morning at a place between Cheeyappara and Neriamangalam in the hilly district, officials said. According to police, the bus which was en route to Munnar from Ernakulam was overtaking another vehicle when it fell into the ditch after one of its tyres burst. However, it did not fall into a deep gorge below as it halted after hitting a tree.

Meanwhile, bus conductor Subhash said there were 60 people on the bus. "As soon as the accident happened, the locals rushed to the spot and started the rescue operations. The driver said some vehicle which came in the opposite way hit the bus. Since it was raining heavily, the window shutters were down and I couldn't see much," Subhash told PTI.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeevan (33). Of the injured, condition five is stated to be critical.  All the injured persons have been shifted to Kalamassery government medical college in Ernakulam.

