Kerala plus one results 2020: DHSE likely to announce Kerala plus one result this week at keralaresults.nic.in

The Kerala Plus One result 2020 will be announced soon by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), on its official website. The development comes after Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) announced that the tabulation work of Kerala Board Class 11 (Plus One) results is going on and results will be published later in July.

The information was shared by Raveendranath after he made the announcement after announcing the Kerala Board Class 12 (Plus Two) results 2020 on Wednesday. The class 12 result is now available on the official website of the Kerala board - keralaresults.nic.in.

The pass percentage has registered an improvement of 0.77% as it is 85.13% in 2020 as compared to 84.33% in 2019.

A total of 3.75 lakh students appeared for Kerala Board +2 exams out of which 3.19 lakh passed the exams successfully

Ernakulam ranked on top in pass percentage, while Kasaragod recorded lowest lowest pass percentage. 114 schools record 100% pass percentage and 18,510 students secured A+ grade in all subjects

Here's how to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

Students can also check their Kerala Plus Two Result via SMS by following the steps mentioned below: Send an SMS in the given format - KERALA12<REGISTRATION NUMBER> and send it to 56263.

Students also have the option to check their result via SMS and through websites such as - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in

Students can also check the result through the board's official applications: 'iExams', the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department, and 'Saphalam' app of Kerala Education Department, which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.