Kerala plus one results 2020 results to be announced soon; know how to check on keralaresults.nic.in

Kochi: Kerala's Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is likely to announce the plus one results 2020 in the coming weeks.

The DHSE's results will be released on its official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

Once declared, students who appeared for the plus one 2020 exams can check their results on - keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

How to check Kerala DHSE Kerala Plus one result 2020 online:

Step 1: Log in on the official website of Kerala DHSE - keralaresults.nic.in;

Step 2: On the home page, click at HSE Results;

Step 3: Click at plus one results;

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other credentials;

Step 5: Your result will be displayed;

Those students who appeared in the Kerala DHSE +1 Exams 2020 are advised to keep checking the latest updates on board’s official websites - keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in for their result.

Earlier on July 15, the Kerala Education Board had released the Plus 2 results.

In the Kerala DHSE class 12 results, the pass percentage was bettered by 0.77 per cent to 85.13 per cent.

A total of 3.75 lakh students appeared for Kerala Board +2 exams, of which, 3.19 lakh reportedly passed the exams.