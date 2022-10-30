topStories
Kerala police seize ganja from school's security room; staff absconding

The principal of the school told IANS, "We never knew that our security staff would indulge in such an act."

  • Kerala police on Sunday seized ganja from the security staff room of a school
  • The school`s security staff, who had kept the ganja in their room, are absconding
  • Five people who had reached the school to buy the contraband were arrested

Kerala police seize ganja from school's security room; staff absconding

Kerala police on Sunday seized ganja from the security staff room of a school in Kothamangalam, Ernakulam district. Five people who had reached the school to buy the contraband were arrested by the Kothamangalam police who acted on a tip-off. The Kothamangalam police however said that the school`s security staff, who had kept the ganja in their room for sale, are absconding.

According to the police, the arrested people reached the security room of the school to buy the narcotic substance.

The state government has started a campaign against drug abuse after rise in incidents of drug usage in the state. The anti-drug campaign named `Yodha` was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, the seizure of ganja from the guard room of the school has stunned the authorities.

While speaking to IANS, the principal of the school said, "We never knew that our security staff would indulge in such an act. The school has taken a proper background check on these people but never suspected that such a dirty business was taking place in this school."

The Kerala police have stepped up their ante to arrest the security staff who are absconding from the school and their residences.

