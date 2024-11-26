Kerala Rain Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning For THESE Districts- Check Forecast Here

Kerala Rains: The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the state until Thursday. A well-marked low-pressure system over the central South Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression. It is expected to strengthen into a deep depression within 24 hours and continue moving northwest towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts over the next two days.

Yellow alert issued for THESE districts

Minimum temperatures remained above normal in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, with Punalur recording the lowest temperature at 22.2°C. A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram for Tuesday. Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram are on alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday, while Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram remain on yellow alert for Thursday.

A squally weather warning has been issued, with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, expected along the south Kerala coast. Fishermen have been advised to return from the deep sea due to warnings for open coasts. Similar windy conditions are predicted along the Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, south Andhra Pradesh coast, and parts of the southwest, southeast, and west-central Bay of Bengal.

Advisory during kerala rains

A thunderstorm warning has been issued, cautioning that rain may be accompanied by thunder. At the first sign of lightning, it is advised to move indoors immediately, as staying in open spaces increases the risk of lightning strikes. During strong winds and thunderstorms, keep doors and windows closed and avoid standing near them. It is also recommended to remain indoors and minimize contact with walls or floors.