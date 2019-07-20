Kerala rains: Red alert issued in Kasargod, Kozhikode, Wayanad; shutters of Idukki dam opened

Thiruvananthpuram: One shutter of Idduki's Kallarkutty dam in Kerala was opened on Friday as relentless rain continued to lash the state for the last 48 hours.

News agency ANI reported that with the strengthening of the southwest monsoon continuous heavy rains in Idukki district and the catchment area of the Periyar river, the dam was opened to release excess water.

Kerala: One shutter of Kallarkutty Dam situated in Idukki district has been opened, following heavy rains in the catchment area. pic.twitter.com/vMVtMrmPmX — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

According to reports, shutters of three other dams coming under Idukki and Ernakulam districts have been opened amid heavy downpour.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Kerala's Kasaragod, predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rains in the area. Red alert, which denotes the prediction of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, asks for taking preventive action by the state authorities.

The IMD also issued an orange alert in the districts of Idukki, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad for Saturday. Orange alert predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall and cautions the authorities to 'be prepared'.

For July 21, a red alert has been issued for Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, and orange alert has been issued in Malappuram and Kannur districts for the same day. For July 22, The IMD issued a red alert for Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

Kerala: Meteorological Dept issued red alert in Kasargod district for today&orange alert for Idukki,Kannur,Kozhikode,Malappuram&Wayanad. Red alert for Kozhikode&Wayanad for 21 July&orange alert for Malappuram&Kannur. Red alert issued for Wayanad&Kozhikode districts for 22 July. — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

Meanwhile, a yellow alert, cautioning people to remain updated, has been issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts for Saturday.

Fishermen living on the coast of Kerala and Lakshadweep regions have been warned not to venture into the sea due to strong winds from the northwesterly direction reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

According to the IMD, some places in Kozhikode and Idukki districts recorded around 14 cm rainfall on Friday. According to Skymet, Kannur district recorded 199 mm of rain on Friday.