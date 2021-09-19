Kerala registers 19,653 new COVID-19 cases, 152 deaths in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala registered 19,653 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 45,08,493, the state health ministry said on Sunday (September 19).

The state saw 152 fatalities in the same period taking the total death toll due to the infection to 23,591.

There are still 1,73,631 active cases in the state, the highest in India. The total recoveries in the state stood at 43,10,674 including 26,711 new recoveries.

Of the 1,13,295 samples tested in the last 24 hours, a test positivity rate of 17.34 per cent was recorded.

Meanwhile, the state government announced it will impose strict lockdown in regions where COVID-19 spread is out of hand.

Special intensified, stringent lockdown restrictions will be enforced in areas where the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) is above 10 and the affected places would be notified by the district disaster management authority (DDMA) on a weekly basis, Chief Secretary V P Joy said in an order, as per PTI.

As Kerala is all set to re-open schools on November 1, Education Minister V Sivankutty said a comprehensive plan is being prepared in consultation with various stakeholders for the re-opening of educational institutions.

"A discussion with Health Minister was held regarding the matter and schools authorities have been requested for the preparedness. The plan will be prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister before October 15," Education Minister told the media.

