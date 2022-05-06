हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Kerala shocker! Man blows up wife, two children in blast before jumping into well in Malappuram

The incident occurred in Perinthalmanna area of Malappuram district in Kerala.

Kerala shocker! Man blows up wife, two children in blast before jumping into well in Malappuram
Representational image

Thiruvananthapuram: In a ghastly incident, a man in Kerala`s Malappuram on Thursday (May 5, 2022) killed his wife and two children in a blast before committing suicide.

The incident occurred in Perinthalmanna area of the district.

The man, identified as Mohammed, had come from Kasargode in the morning and went in a three-wheeler to the house where his wife was staying. There, he called her and their two children to sit in the vehicle, and as they did, set it afire.

ALSO READ | Rags to riches: Indore vegetable vendor's daughter clears MP’s civil judge exam

The three-wheeler, which allegedly had some explosive material concealed, blew up, killing the woman and one child on the spot, while the other child suffered burns and was rushed to a hopsital.

Following his crime, Mohammad jumped into the well and died.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KeralaMalappuramman commits suicideMan kills wife
Next
Story

Rags to riches: Indore vegetable vendor's daughter clears MP’s civil judge exam

Must Watch

PT58S

War Superfast : 72nd day of Russia-Ukraine war