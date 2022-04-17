'Kerala situation threat to nation': BJP to approach Home Minister

Kerala state president of BJP K Surendran on Sunday said that the situation in the state is a threat to the nation and that the party would approach the Union Home Minister regarding the same.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the funeral of the slain RSS leader Sreenivasan at Palakkad.

It may be noted that the RSS leader was killed by the workers of Islamist organisation, SDPI after barging into his office at Melamuri in Palakkad.

Surendran said that the state BJP would apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the situation in Kerala who will be visiting the state on April 29.

The BJP leader said that the Kerala Governor was supportive of the Islamist terror organisation and that the state police is tied up by the CPI-M-led political leadership preventing them from taking action against the assailants.

He said that the recent killings of RSS, BJP workers at Palakkad, Alappuzha and Vayalar were unilaterally done by the Islamic terrorists. Surendran said that Kerala police didn`t take any attempts to bring out the conspiracy angle in the previous murders and added that it was a gross failure and negligence on the part of the state police.

The Kerala High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the murder of RSS worker Sanjith who was killed on November 15, 2021 by the Islamists, the BJP leader said.

