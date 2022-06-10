Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is expected to declare the result for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 today, June 10, 2022. Once announced, students can check their results on keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. The date for the announcement of the Kerala SSLC result was released by Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty, last month.

Kerala conducted SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 board examination from March 31 to April 29, 2022 in offline mode following all the Covid-19 precautions.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites to download your marksheet

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Here's how to check your result

Step 1: Visit official website- keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’

Step 3: Entre login details such as roll number and submit

Step 4: The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

Last year, the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala declared the Kerala SSLC result on July 14. Further, the pass percentage for the SSLC Kerala exam stood at 99.47 percent.

