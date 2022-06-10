हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sslc result 2022 kerala

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10th results likely today at keralaresults.nic.in, direct link here

Once announced, students can check their Kerala SSLC results on keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. 

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10th results likely today at keralaresults.nic.in, direct link here
Image credit: PTI

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is expected to declare the result for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 today, June 10, 2022. Once announced, students can check their results on keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. The date for the announcement of the Kerala SSLC result was released by Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty, last month.
Kerala conducted SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 board examination from March 31 to April 29, 2022 in offline mode following all the Covid-19 precautions.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Websites to download your marksheet

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Here's how to check your result

Step 1: Visit official website- keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’

Step 3: Entre login details such as roll number and submit

Step 4: The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

Last year, the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala declared the Kerala SSLC result on July 14. Further, the pass percentage for the SSLC Kerala exam stood at 99.47 percent.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
sslc result 2022 keralasslc result 2022 date keralasslc result 2022 kerala date and timeKerala SSLC Result 202210th result 2022 dateplus two result 2022keralaresults.nic.in 2022Secondary School Leaving CertificateKerala
Next
Story

Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in these states, no major relief from intense heat in northwest India - Check full forecast here

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Videsh Superfast: Protests continues in Sri Lanka amid economic crisis