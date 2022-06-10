हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
sslc result 2022 kerala

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10th results to be declared at keralaresults.nic.in on June 15- Check details here

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Students who took the class 10 board exams will be able to view their results on the official website.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10th results to be declared at keralaresults.nic.in on June 15- Check details here
File Photo

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 results on June 15, 2022. Students who took the class 10 board exams will be able to view their results on the official website — results.kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in. Kerala held SSLC Exams 2022 for Class 10 board examinations in offline mode from March 31 to April 29, 2022, adhering to all Covid-19 precautions. 

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty stated at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram that the class 10 results would be released by June 15. According to the Kerala Board's official data, a total of 4.26 lakh candidates took the Kerala SSLC Examination.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Official Websites to download marksheet

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Here's how to check your result

Step 1: Visit official website- keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll number and submit

Step 4: The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Kerala government did not cancel or postpone the class 10 board examination last year. The SSLC was conducted offline while adhering to all safety protocols and guidelines.

