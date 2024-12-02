Advertisement
KARNATAKA GOVERNMENT HOLIDAY

Kerala, Tamil Nadu Government Declares Holiday For Schools, Colleges In These Districts; IMD Alert For Rainfall

Due to heavy rainfall in the area, educational institutions in Kerala's Wayanad will remain closed today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2024, 08:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala, Tamil Nadu Government Declares Holiday For Schools, Colleges In These Districts; IMD Alert For Rainfall Image: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana after Cyclone Fengal made landfall and causing the city to brace for potential disruptions. The weather department raised a red alert for Kerala, while an orange alert was issued for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and a yellow for Telangana on Monday, December 2.

School Holiday In Kerala's Wayanad

Due to heavy rainfall in the area, educational institutions in Kerala's Wayanad will remain closed today.

All educational institutions in Kerala's Wayanad, including tuition centers, Anganwadi and professional colleges, will remain closed on Monday following a red alert issued by the IMD. However, Model Residential Schools will remain open, as per the District Collector's announcement.

Kerala Today's Weather Update

The weather department raised a red alert for four districts, including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. Additionally, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur and a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and several northern districts of Kerala on Monday.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday

As cyclone Fengal effect across the state, Union Territory's Education Minister A. Namachivayam declared a holiday has been for Monday in all the government and government-aided schools, private schools and all colleges in Puducherry.

A holiday has also been declared in schools and colleges of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu.

(With IANS inputs)

