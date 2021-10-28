हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala Rains

Kerala to provide financial aid to kin of those who died due to heavy rains, details here

An amount of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 1 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund and the Chief Minister`s Disaster Relief Fund would be provided to the dependents of those who lost their lives due to torrential rains. 

Kerala to provide financial aid to kin of those who died due to heavy rains, details here
File Photo

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Wednesday (October 27) decided to provide cash relief to kin of those who died in landslides and mudslides triggered by the heavy showers. 

Citing Chief Minister's Office, ANI reported, that sums of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 1 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund and the Chief Minister`s Disaster Relief Fund would be provided to the dependents of those who lost their lives due to torrential rains

A financial relief of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the families affected by the disaster who have lost their house and land including those living inland without a title deed. 

“It was decided to extend for a period of one year from the date of the order, the exemption of stamp duty and fee for attested copies of documents lost or destroyed in the floods of August 2018 and 2019 and 2021,” the CMO added. 

Further, the families living in homes, including those directly affected by more than 15 per cent of natural disasters, will be considered disaster-affected families. 

On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured time-bound financial assistance to those who suffered loss of life and property in the landslides and floods during the recent heavy rains after assessment of the damage by the various departments. 

He had also informed that forty-two people lost their lives in landslides caused by rains between October 12 and 20, while six people were missing. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kerala RainsKeralaPinarayi VijayanKerala cabinet
Next
Story

DNA Exclusive: 70 years of Indian democracy, appeasement politics, and the first general election

Must Watch

PT8M58S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Oct 27, 2021