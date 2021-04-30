हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kerala oxygen crisis

Kerala to set up dedicated 'oxygen war rooms' at state, district level

The new initiative comes amidst the acute shortage of medical oxygen that various states are facing.

Picture credit: Twitter

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala government on Friday (April 30) announced that it is setting up dedicated oxygen war rooms at the district and state levels.

Taking to twitter Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that dedicated oxygen war rooms will function with representatives of the police, health, transportation, disaster management and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

"Dedicated Oxygen War Rooms will function at State and District levels with representatives of Police, Health, Transportation, Disaster Management and PESO. O2 stock is being monitored in the Districts by Collectors. O2 module will be included in Covid Jagratha portal," said Kerala CM in a tweet.

 

He said that oxygen stock is being monitored in the districts by collectors and the oxygen module will be included in the COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

The new initiative comes amidst the acute shortage of medical oxygen that various states are facing.

Earlier, Chief Minister Office informed that an oxygen plant will be set up in the Chattanchal Industrial Park under the Kasargod District Panchayat.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 38,607 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

