Kerala unlock

Kochi Metro Rail to resume trains from today after 53 days, check timings here

As per KMRL officials steps, including cleaning and sanitation of the metro premises, will be taken to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus infection. 

File Photo

New Delhi: As Kerala relaxes lockdown restrictions imposed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Wednesday (June 30) announced that it will resume operations from Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the KMRL said the service would resume from 8 AM to 8 PM after 53 days.

The metro services will be restarted with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. As per KMRL officials steps, including cleaning and sanitation of the metro premises, will be taken to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus infection, PTI reported. 

Thermal scanning of passengers will also be done to check their temperatures before entering the station.

After cases rose rapidly during the second wave, Kerala imposed a state-wide lockdown to curb the transmission of the virus. To stem the spread of the virus, the LSG bodies have been recategorized on the basis of the average Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the last seven days. The new restrictions will come into effect from Thursday (July 1). 

As per the new guidelines, a change in the funeral protocol of COVID victims has been announced. The close relatives are now allowed to pay their respects and perform limited religious rites, all within an hour. Banks have been directed to halt the revenue recovery proceedings of those COVID-19 victims who have defaulted on bank loans. 

On Wednesday, Kerala registered 13,658 fresh COVID-19 cases and 142 fatalities, pushing the caseload to 29,24,165, while the death toll stands at 13,235. In the last 24 hours, 1,40,727 samples were tested and TPR was 9.71 per cent, the  State Health Department said in a bulletin.

(With agency inputs)

