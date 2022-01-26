हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kerala

Kerala witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, reports 49,771 fresh infections

On Tuesday, the southern state recorded its highest ever single-day cases after 55,475 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

File photo

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala continued witnessing a surge in the COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the state reported 49,771 fresh infections while the daily test positivity rate stood at 48.06 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said. On Tuesday, the state had recorded its highest ever single-day cases after 55,475 COVID positive cases were reported.

Ernakulam district registered the highest number of cases with 9,567, followed by Thiruvananthapuram -- 6,945. There were 3,00,556 active cases in the state.

On Wednesday, there were 63 Covid deaths taking the death toll to 52,281. On the vaccination front, 100 per cent per cent (2.68 crore people) have had one dose, of which 84 per cent (2.24 crore people) have taken both the doses.

In the 15 to 18 age group, 68.60 per cent (10.41 lakh teenagers) have been given one dose.

