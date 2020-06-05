Kerala woman forced to consume liquor, gangraped in front of 5-yr-old son; husband, 4 friends arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: In a horrific incident of sexual assault on women, a 25-year-old was allegedly forced to drink liquor by her husband and gangraped by four of his friends in front of their five-year-old child near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

The woman in her complaint claimed that her husband had taken her and their two children to the beach at nearby Puthucurichy on Thursday and later to a friend's house nearby, where she was forcefully fed alcohol and sexually assaulted in front of her elder son. She further claimed that the men had also inflicted burns on her body with cigarette butts.

She told police that after the incident her husband warned her not to disclose it to anyone or file a complaint to police.

The woman was rescued by a young man who found her in an inebriated state along the road.

He took her in his car to her home and then informed police about the incident, police said, adding that both the victim and her child are suspected to have beaten up by the accused.

A police officer from Kadinamkulam police station here said the arrests will be recorded after verification of facts. Police have recorded the statement of the woman, who was admitted to a government hospital here and later discharged.