हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala killings

Kerala's Alappuzha rocked by killings of SDPI leader, BJP functionary; Section 144 imposed

Following the killing of an SDPI state secretary, a BJP leader was hacked to death subsequently in 12 hours. 

Kerala&#039;s Alappuzha rocked by killings of SDPI leader, BJP functionary; Section 144 imposed
File Photo (PTI)

Alappuzha: Kerala's coastal Alappuzha district was rocked by back-to-back killings of two party leaders, the first belonging to the SDPI and the second to the BJP, leading to clamping of prohibitory order by police on Sunday.

Following the killing of an SDPI state secretary, a BJP leader was hacked to death subsequently in 12 hours and prohibitory order under CrPC section 144 was imposed in the entire Alappuzha district on Sunday, district officials said.

K S Shan, the state secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Kerala, was brutally attacked on Saturday night while he was on his way back home and his party alleged that the RSS was behind it.

Shan succumbed to his injuries at a Kochi hospital around midnight, police said.

Hours later, BJP's OBC Morcha's state secretary Ranjeet Sreenivas was hacked to death in his home by some assailants who barged into his house on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said it suspects the fatal attack on Sreenivas, also a member of the BJP state committee, was in retaliation to the killing of Shan.

The SDPI leader was on his way home when a car rammed into his bike and as he fell down, the assailants assaulted him leading to his death, police said.

With the BJP's leader's killing, prohibitory order was clamped.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kerala killingsAlappuzhaSDPIBJPSection 144
Next
Story

North India grapples with cold waves as Rajasthan's Churu records freezing temp

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Politics intensifies in UP on Raid, Akhilesh Yadav reacts strongly