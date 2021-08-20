हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kerala paddy fields

Kerala's Malarikkal paddy fields glow with pink lilies in full bloom: See breath-taking visuals

Every year in August, the paddy fields in Malarikkal hamlet transform itself into a sea of water lilies, known as Aambal in Malayalam. 

Kerala&#039;s Malarikkal paddy fields glow with pink lilies in full bloom: See breath-taking visuals
Picture credit: Twitter

Kottayam: Thiruvarppu village in Kerala’s Kottayam has a special feature that pulls in the tourists around this time of the year as the paddy fields turn into a luscious pink carpet with the blooming of pink water lilies, creating a breath-taking sight.

The pink stretches as far as the eye can see. The blossoming water lilies, Aambal Vasantham, lasts for over a month and half at least. 

Pink lilies paddy field (Pic credit: Twitter)

The breathtaking sight is seen best between 5 am to 10 am and visitors used to throng in numbers to the area early in the morning to catch a glimpse of the spectacle, and maybe take a boat ride and pose for stunning photos.

However, due to the ongoing COVID pandemic this year, only locals are seen visiting Malarikkal.

Pink lilies paddy field (Pic credit: Twitter)

"It is a colourful delight for our eyes, especially during the festival of Onam. It is a good experience," a visitor told ANI.

Pink lilies paddy field (Pic credit: ANI)

During the ongoing Onam, more visitors are expected to assemble at the site of the blooming.

Pink lilies paddy field (Pic credit: ANI)

There are around 150 boats present in the area for those who want to go for a boat ride. 

Pink lilies paddy field (Pic credit: Twitter)

Keeping the pandemic in mind, all the helmsmen are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

