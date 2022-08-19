A seemingly innocuous ad. The epitome of Janmashtami and the story of Krishna's stealing and eating butter. Janmashtami wishes too. But Amul's Janmashtami greetings went viral in social media after finding a match with the recent political tension in West Bengal centered on 'BAHUBALI' Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal. As expected, the ad of a dairy product manufacturer caused a stir. Below the Janmashtami greetings, the ad has a box of butter. whose lid is half open. The butter is removed from the inside of the box. The company's iconic and well-known girl image on the cover. One eye is visible. So far so good. But what is interesting is the caption of the ad — 'Kesta Betai Chor'.

Netizens asked, "Does this keshto give Nakuldana and molasses?" Janmashtami greetings were posted on Friday morning from Amul Bangla's Facebook account (verified ticked).

Apparently this line is the most famous and widely read line from Rabindranath Tagore's poem 'Puratan Bhritya'. But now this 'Kesta' has a political connotation. Adding 'Thief' to it is also controversial. Because, CBI has recently arrested Trinamool leader Anubrata on suspicion of involvement in cow smuggling case. He is currently in CBI custody. The investigating agency is expected to produce him again in the court on Saturday.

Also Read: 'My daughter has passed everything, she has CERTIFICATES...', Anubrata Mandal opens up amid Sukanya's JOB-DISPUTE

Anubrata's nickname is 'Kesho'. He is always addressed by this name by the Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee. As a result, Anubrata's name 'Keshto' is also popular. That 'keshto' is called 'Thief' in the ad or greeting message, referring to Tagore's poem. Incidentally, when Anubrata's daughter appeared before the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, she was taunted as a 'Cow Thief's Daughter'. It is in that context that the phrase 'Kesto Betai Chor' in the advertisement has acquired a different 'significance'.

People involved in the advertising industry declined to comment publicly. However, in a private discussion, they said that there is an impression of intelligence in the advertisement. There is also a bit of 'mischief'. Janmashtami is the birthday of Lord Krishna. And the child can be affectionately called 'Keshta' or 'Keshto' instead of Krishna. Thus, Some expressed dissatisfaction with Amul's greetings. They found the context of that political leader in the greeting message. One such netizen said, 'Please don't drag Krishna here. Don't compare Lord Krishna with a devil.'