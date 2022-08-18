This is the first time Anubrata Mondal has opened his mouth on the job-dispute of daughter Sukanya Mondal. Sukanya has passed TET. Birbhum District Trinamool President made such a claim on Thursday. He said, “My daughter has passed everything. She has certificates.'' On his way to the Alipore Command Hospital, he further told a TV channel, "The court will decide about this. Court has not summoned her. Just asked her to submit documents.''

After Anubrata's arrest in the cow smuggling case, a complaint was filed in the Calcutta High Court that Sukanya got a job in a primary school without giving her TET. His Facebook profile also says that she has two jobs at the same time. One is government, the other is private. In Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, lawyer Firdous Shamim submitted an additional affidavit and informed the court about Sukanya's employment. Hearing that, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay summoned Sukanya to Calcutta High Court by 3 pm on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the CBI went to Anubrata's Bolpur house to interrogate Sukanya. However, according to CBI sources, Sukanya did not want to talk to the investigators. After this, a complaint was filed in the Calcutta High Court that Sukanya got a job in a primary school without passing the TET. Even, Anubrata's daughter did not go to school even a day after getting the job. Was the register sent to his home for attendance? The way Anubrata reacted after this controversy, this episode took a new turn. In fact, after the arrest, the Trinamool's 'BAHUBALI' leader was practically 'locked' his mouth.