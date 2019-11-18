Key questions in Lok Sabha on 1st day of Winter Session

New Delhi: As the winter session of Parliament starts on Monday, there`s a host of questions that are lined up for the government to answer in the Lok Sabha. These pertain to issues of economy, Corporate Affairs, Culture and Tribal affairs, economic slowdown, bank merger among others.

Here are some key questions that are listed for Monday:

1.Suresh Narayan has a question listed on the GDP: It questions the reasons for the slump in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to an all time low of 5 per cent in the April-June quarter; and the steps the government is taking to increase investment.

2. N.K. Premachandran has a volley of questions on economy.

(a) whether the Government has analysed the reasons for economic slowdown in the country?

(b) whether the Government has also analysed the impact of implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on economic slowdown?

(c) whether the Government has conducted any study regarding the impact of implementation of foreign trade agreements and economic slowdown?

(d) whether the Government has initiated any action to overcome the present crisis developed due to economic slowdown?

(e) whether the Government proposes to change the policy so as to overcome the economic slowdown?

More questions to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listed arereagrding details of assessment regarding value of Indian currency in the last three years and the current year.

Whether the value of Indian currency has gone down to its lowest level; whether the country was facing an economic slowdown and if so, the details and its impact on the industries and job market and the remedial steps taken

3. Annapourna Devi wants to ask about corruption. She seeks to know whether the Government has taken action against any official in corruption case relating to the disbursement of loans in nationalized banks during the last three years?

4. With Jharkhand election round the corner, Vishnu Dayal has a question that pertains to the state. He wants to know whether the Government is planning to develop any new tourism circuit in Jharkhand like the Buddhist and tribal circuits apart from the proposed Eco-circuits under its Swadesh Darshan scheme?

5. Umesh Jadhav has questions listed that pertains to tribal affairs. He wants to know whether the Government is planning to increase the budgetary allocation for the welfare of tribals in the country?

6. Meanwhile, Sumedhanand Saraswati seeks to know whether the Government proposes to supply Piped Natural Gas in all cities of the country?

There will also be questions about the steps being taken to recognise Ram Setu as Monument of National Importance and the steps being taken for its protection.

However it remains to be seen how many questions are asked and debated amid the expected in the house.