NEW DELHI: In a big breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a prime suspect in the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi during extensive raids spanning 31 locations across Haryana and Rajasthan. The arrest is a crucial development in the investigation into the murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Total Tally Reaches Nine In Chilling Daylight Shootout Case

With this fresh arrest, the total number of individuals detained in connection with the chilling daylight shootout at Gogamedi's residence in Shyam Nagar, Jaipur, has now reached nine. The incident, which occurred on December 5, claimed the lives of Gogamedi and another individual, while two others sustained injuries.

NIA Takes Charge: Rajasthan Police Case Transferred O December 11

Originally registered by the Rajasthan Police, the case was transferred to the NIA on December 11. The agency's involvement has brought to light a network of criminals associated with the murder.

NIA Raids Unearth Critical Clues

The extensive raids led to the discovery of a substantial cache of weapons, including pistols and ammunition, at various locations. Additionally, digital devices such as mobile phones, SIM cards, DVRs, and incriminating documents related to financial transactions were seized. These findings provide critical leads in the ongoing investigation.

How Ashok Kumar Was Arrested?

The key suspect, Ashok Kumar, was apprehended from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, following the recovery of arms and ammunition from his premises. Interrogation revealed his suspicious role in the case and his association with the notorious gangster Rohit Godara, an accused who allegedly influenced the two shooters involved in Gogamedi's murder.

Shooters Identified, Motive Exposed

The two armed assailants responsible for Gogamedi's murder were identified as Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji. Both were arrested on December 9, 2023, in Chandigarh. Investigations indicate that Rohit Godara played a motivating role in orchestrating the heinous act.

Sustained interrogation of the arrested individuals and suspects has unveiled connections to hardcore criminals and members of organized criminal gangs based in Haryana and Rajasthan. The NIA's ongoing investigations suggest that all the accused and suspects were associated with each other before and after Gogamedi's murder.

The developments in this case underscore the intricate web of criminal activities surrounding the shocking murder, bringing us one step closer to uncovering the truth. The NIA continues its relentless pursuit of justice as the investigations progress.