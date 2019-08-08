Key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's grand plans for Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the Centre's move to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split the state into two Union Territories. The Prime Minister's special broadcast on national television and radio comes as the state has been paralysed by an unprecedented lockdown to prevent any backlash over the government's move.

The PM began his speech by congratulating the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on the scrapping of special status to J&K and the state’s bifurcation. Hailing the beginning of a new era in Jammu Kashmir, PM Modi said the rights and duties of the two new Union territories would be the same as the entire nation now.

Here are some of his top quotes:-

-I congratulate people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the whole nation. When some things are their forever we presume they will never change or go away. Article 370 was something similar.

-We as a nation, as a family, have taken a historic decision. A system due to which brothers & sisters of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh were deprived of many rights & which was a big obstacle to their development, that system has been done away with.

-People of Jammu and Kashmir people and people of Ladakh were denied of rights

-Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream, BR Ambedkar's dream, Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream, Atal Bihair Vajpayee's dream, dream of crores of India has been fulfilled

-This is a new era in Jammu and Kashmir. Citizens now have equal rights and responsibilities. I congratulate people of the region and citizens.

-Article 370 was harming the people and children of Jammu and Kashmir, it was never discussed

-People didn't even know the benefits that accrued due to Article 370

-Article 370 and Article 35A dragged Jammu and Kashmir towards terrorism, dynasty politics and graft.

-Article 370 did not give anything more than terrorism and corruption. It was used by Pakistan as a weapon. 42,000 innocent people were killed here because of it. The development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh could not happen at the pace that was deserving.

-All central and state government posts would be filled in Jammu and Kashmir.

-This will lead to employment generation; Private firms would also be encouraged to generate employment opportunities

-Work will accelerate on all projects; connectivity-related projects, projects relating to road and rail

-People who came to India after 1947 couldn't contest polls in Jammu and Kashmir, they had rights everywhere else in India but in Jammu and Kashmir

-You will continue to have your MLAs, continue to have a Cabinet, you will continue to have Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir; We will free Jammu and Kashmir of terrorism.

-Jammu and Kashmir will touch new heights of development and attract people from all over the world;

-Ease of living will go up for people of the region.

-In different states of the country sanitation workers come under the sanitation worker act, but workers from J&K were deprived of it. In many states strong laws are their to stop atrocities against dalits, but this was not the case in J&K.

-The decision to keep J&K directly under Central administration for a brief period was a well thought over decision. Since Governor rule was implemented in J&K, state admin has been directly in touch with Centre due to which the effects of good governance can be seen on ground.

-Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh have the potential to be the biggest tourist hub of the world. There was a time when Kashmir was the favourite destination of Bollywood film makers, I am confident that in future even international films will be shot there.

-Jammu and Kashmir will be given full statehood at the earliest.