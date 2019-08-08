close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on scrapping Article 370

"The dreams of countless people have been fulfilled. I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh."

Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on scrapping Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the decision to scrap Article 370 which gave special rights to Jammu and Kashmir. The move to scrap Article 370 brings about the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India in the truest sense and while there have been some critical voices, most others have largely welcomed a decision that is both bold as well as historic.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that dreams of countless people have now been fulfilled. "I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," he said. "The problems of people here were never discussed. No one was able to say how Article 370 benefitted people here."

The government also moved to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was passed by both Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha. Not only does this promise to bring better administration in Jammu and Kashmir but also puts the limelight on Ladakh and on the aspirations of people here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) found the support of not just its NDA allies but also got a nod of approval from several opposition parties like AAP, TDP, YSRCP, BJD and BSP. While Kashmiri politicians like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are crying foul, Congress is leading the criticism in New Delhi. A number of its own senior leaders, however, have somewhat backed the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has panicked as usual. Despite it being an internal matter of India - a fact recognised by most countries around the world, Islamabad sent back Indian High Commissioner Ajay Biasaria and had dialled down diplomatic ties. It has also suspended bilateral trade through Kashmir and halted Samjhauta Express service. India has told Pakistan to reconsider these decisions while also stating that Pakistan wants to present an alarmist situation.

In Jammu and Kashmir, no untoward incident has been reported and authorities are going the extra distance to ensure that people are not inconvenienced in any manner.

Tags:
Narendra Modiarticle 370CongressJammu and KashmirBJP
Next
Story

After 'giving money' shocker, Ghulam Nabi Azad slams BJP for J&K situation

Must Watch

PT6M44S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, August 08th, 2019