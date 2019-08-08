Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on scrapping Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the decision to scrap Article 370 which gave special rights to Jammu and Kashmir. The move to scrap Article 370 brings about the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India in the truest sense and while there have been some critical voices, most others have largely welcomed a decision that is both bold as well as historic.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that dreams of countless people have now been fulfilled. "I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," he said. "The problems of people here were never discussed. No one was able to say how Article 370 benefitted people here."

The government also moved to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was passed by both Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha. Not only does this promise to bring better administration in Jammu and Kashmir but also puts the limelight on Ladakh and on the aspirations of people here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) found the support of not just its NDA allies but also got a nod of approval from several opposition parties like AAP, TDP, YSRCP, BJD and BSP. While Kashmiri politicians like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are crying foul, Congress is leading the criticism in New Delhi. A number of its own senior leaders, however, have somewhat backed the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has panicked as usual. Despite it being an internal matter of India - a fact recognised by most countries around the world, Islamabad sent back Indian High Commissioner Ajay Biasaria and had dialled down diplomatic ties. It has also suspended bilateral trade through Kashmir and halted Samjhauta Express service. India has told Pakistan to reconsider these decisions while also stating that Pakistan wants to present an alarmist situation.

In Jammu and Kashmir, no untoward incident has been reported and authorities are going the extra distance to ensure that people are not inconvenienced in any manner.