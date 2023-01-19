'Khalistan Zindabad', 'Referendum 2020' painted on wall in Delhi; Police rules out security threat

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday got removed certain "anti-national" and "Khalistan-related graffiti" painted on a wall in the Paschim Vihar area of the city, officials said. The wall was painted with slogans like "Khalistan Zindabad" and "Referendum 2020", they said.

When asked, Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said, "Some people had painted anti-national, Khalistan-related graffiti at some locations in Delhi. This is not a security-related issue. Legal action will be taken in this matter."

Delhi Police is ensuring that no wrong activities take place ahead of Republic Day, she said.

"This doesn't affect our security. Since SFJ (Sikhs for Justice) is a banned organisation, it is trying to make itself known and wants to be in the news," she added.