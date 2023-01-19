topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KHALISTAN

'Khalistan Zindabad', 'Referendum 2020' painted on wall in Delhi; Police rules out security threat

Some people had painted anti-national, Khalistan-related graffiti at some locations in Delhi. This is not a security-related issue, said Delhi Police.

Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 03:45 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

'Khalistan Zindabad', 'Referendum 2020' painted on wall in Delhi; Police rules out security threat

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday got removed certain "anti-national" and "Khalistan-related graffiti" painted on a wall in the Paschim Vihar area of the city, officials said. The wall was painted with slogans like "Khalistan Zindabad" and "Referendum 2020", they said.

When asked, Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said, "Some people had painted anti-national, Khalistan-related graffiti at some locations in Delhi. This is not a security-related issue. Legal action will be taken in this matter."

Delhi Police is ensuring that no wrong activities take place ahead of Republic Day, she said.

"This doesn't affect our security. Since SFJ (Sikhs for Justice) is a banned organisation, it is trying to make itself known and wants to be in the news," she added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?