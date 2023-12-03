trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694578
Khandwa Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP's Kanchan Mukesh Tanve Vs Congress' Kundan Malviya

Kanchan Mukesh Tanve (BJP) and Kundan Malviya (INC) are pivotal contenders in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections for Khandwa, amid independent candidates. The constituency witnessed a notable 66.89% voter turnout in 2023.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 01:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Smt. Kanchan Mukesh Tanve (BJP) and Kundan Malviya (INC) stand as pivotal candidates in the upcoming 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections for the Khandwa constituency, facing competition from various independent candidates. The voter turnout in Khandwa Assembly Constituency reached 66.89% in the 2023 polls.

In the preceding 2018 elections, Devendra Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party secured victory, overcoming Kundan Malviya of the Indian National Congress with a substantial margin of 19,137 votes. This electoral history reflects the dynamic political landscape and preferences within the Khandwa electorate, emphasizing the strategic significance of this constituency in the broader context of Madhya Pradesh's electoral dynamics.

As the political narrative unfolds in the lead-up to the 2023 elections, these developments provide valuable insights into the evolving electoral trends and the role that Khandwa plays in shaping regional political preferences. The active participation of citizens, evident in the robust voter turnout, underscores the importance of civic engagement and the democratic process within the Khandwa Assembly Constituency.

