'Kharge a lame duck President': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Congress' Salman Khurshid exposed Gandhi family's nefarious design

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today slammed the Congress party and the Gandhi family following Salman Khurshid's remark terming Gandhi family members as the main leaders of the party. Sarma said that Khurshid has exposed the nefarious design of the Gandhi family. The Assam chief minister also said that Khurshid showed that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is a lame-duck president.

"Salman Khurshid is brave enough to expose the nefarious designs of the Gandhi family by claiming Kharge ji is a lame duck President. This confirms Cong's agenda of holding rigged elections and using a Dalit leader as mere puppet while the remote still lies with the Holy Family," said Sarma.

This confirms Cong's agenda of holding rigged elections and using a Dalit leader as mere puppet while the remote still lies with the Holy Family. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 29, 2022

Sarma was reacting to Khurshid's remark in which he said that while Mallikarjun Kharge is the party's national president, the main leaders are from the Gandhi family. "We've several leaders but the main leaders are from the Gandhi family. Kharge ji is our national president. Mallikarajun Kharge has an important role in strengthening the organisation of Congress party," said Khurshid when asked about his earlier statement terming Rahul Gandhi party leader instead of Kharge.

Earlier this week, reacting to the row over his statement drawing similarity between Rahul Gandhi and Lor Rama, Khurshid had said, "I will not seek permission from Nagpur to praise my leader Rahul Gandhi. I will not change my vocabulary by asking Nagpur."

Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as the president of the Indian National Congress on October 26 after he defeated party MP Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin in the presidential election. He is the party's first non-Gandhi president in nearly two and a half decades.