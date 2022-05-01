Khargone: Curfew to be imposed on May 2-3 in view of Eid, Akshay Tritiya

A complete curfew will be imposed in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, where violent clashes were reported during the Ram Navmi celebrations, on May 2 and May 3 on the occasion of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya in a bid to avoid any communal mishap, reported ANI.

"Eid prayers to be offered at home. Also, no event on Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti will be allowed to organize in the district," said Sumer Singh Mujalda, Additional District Magistrate, Khargone.

Relaxations

The Additional District Magistrate further informed that relaxation will be given on May 1 between 8 am to 5 pm.

Apart from this, shops will be allowed to remain open during the curfew period and the students appearing for exams will be given a pass for commutation.

However, decisions can be altered if conditions demand, said ADM.

The moves come in view of the violent communal clashes during the Ram Navmi processions last month.

On April 10, Kharogone city witnessed violence following a stone-pelting incident during a Ram-Navami procession.

In the violence that erupted on April 10, several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during the procession.

The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four persons injured, including a police inspector.

Khargone Ram Navmi violence probe

Meanwhile, police have arrested a man for supplying a pistol to a person, who used it for firing at Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Choudhary during the violence on Ram Navami in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, an official said on Saturday.

Six other persons involved in making weapons were arrested along with him and a total of 17 pistols were recovered from them, he said.

HC questions MP govt for demolition

The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench has sought a reply from the state government about the demolition of an allegedly illegally constructed bakery and a restaurant in Khargone, following the violence during a Ram Navami procession in the city on April 10.

Live TV