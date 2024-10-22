Khela In Jharkhand? Several BJP Leaders Join JMM Ahead Of Polls; Saffron Party Reacts

Jharkhand Election 2024: Days after the BJP announced 66 candidates for the Jharkhand assembly elections leaving only two seats of its quota out of 81 seats open, several BJP leaders including three former MLAs joined the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The former MLAs were Lois Marandi, Kunal Sarangi and Lakshman Tudu. This comes two days after three-term BJP MLA Kedar Hazra and AJSU Party leader Umakant Rajak joined the JMM. AJSU is contesting the Jharkhand polls in alliance with the BJP.

Sarangi had in July resigned from the party's primary membership. Sarangi had also expressed disappointment with the party leadership's “indifferent approach” despite his efforts to highlight crucial issues. Sarangi had represented the Baharagora seat while Lois Marandi had defeated Chief Minister Hemant Soren from Dumka in 2014. According to reports, Lois Marandi had written to BJP state president Babulal Marandi drawing his attention to the 'neglect' of dedicated workers like her and rising factionalism in BJP.

Lakshman Tudu in 2014 had defeated JMM's Ramdas Soren from Ghatshila constituency by a margin of 6,403 votes. Others who came to JMM-fold include BJP leaders from Seraikela -- Ganesh Mahli, Basco Besra and Bari Murmu, reported PTI.

Boost For JMM

Joining of former MLAs is being seen as a booster for the ruling JMM which is facing anti-incumbency in the state. This will give the JMM multiple candidate options from respective assembly seats. Most of these leaders command a fare support among voters and it may benefit the JMM.

BJP Reacts

The Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo brushed aside the news of party leaders joining the JMM. Deo described them as 'dejected and rejected' individuals seeking opportunities elsewhere. "These dejected and rejected people are joining (other parties), those who did not get tickets in the BJP. There are crores of workers in the BJP, and only a few of them get the opportunity to contest elections. Some of them were fortunate to have been MLAs at one point in time or have contested elections. They were given an opportunity by the party; still, if such ungrateful people are going to other parties, then it means it is more important for them to be MLAs. They have forgotten that the BJP can develop this state," Deo said.

Jharkhand Voting, Result Dates

Elections for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with vote counting set for November 23. The filing of nomination papers for the 43 constituencies voting in the first phase started on Monday, with three nominations submitted so far. A total of 2.60 crore eligible voters will participate in the assembly elections.