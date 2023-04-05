Kichcha Sudeep To Contest Karnataka Elections On BJP Ticket? Actor Responds

New Delhi: Amid speculations of Kichcha Sudeep joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Kannada superstar on Wednesday said that he will only campaign for the saffron camp and will not contest the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.

Talking to media reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "I will only campaign for the BJP, not contest the elections: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa, in Bengaluru."

Several reports had earlier claimed that the actor was likely to join the party on Wednesday in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders.

Karnataka Transport Minister B Siramulu had also said that the BJP will benefit from the induction of the actor.

"Kichcha Sudeep is a very popular leader, along with a popular actor. He is a very big artist in the whole country. His support to BJP will be of great benefit to our party," he had said.

The Karnataka minister had also stated that the inclusion of artists and several leaders from other parties will go towards strengthening the party.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on May 10. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly has been scheduled on May 13.

Meanwhile, an alleged threat letter was received by Kichcha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju on Wednesday, following which a police case was registered.

According to the police, Sudeep`s manager received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor`s "private video" on social media.

(This is a breaking news. More details are being added)