Kids get stuck in elevator in Ghaziabad's Assotech The Nest society, CCTV video goes viral- WATCH

Three little girls aged between 8-10 had one of the most terrifying experiences of their childhood when they got stuck in an elevator for nearly half an hour.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 11:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi:  In a shocking incident three little kids lived the horrors of their life after they got stuck in an elevator for nearly half an hour. Girls, aged 8-10 were left stranded in an elevator of the Assotech The Nest society in Ghaziabad's Crossing Republic township for about 25 minutes.

In a video going viral all over social media platforms, three little girls are seen stuck in the elevator. As these kids live through one of the most horrifying experiences of their childhood one of the girls is seen trying to contact the emergency services and calming her other two friends down.

Video: Kids stuck in elevator in Ghaziabad's society

After the terrifying incident, the parents of the kids filed a complaint against the office bearers of the society’s Apartment Owners’ Association and the maintenance company as the residents alleged that the lift broke because of poor maintenance.

 

