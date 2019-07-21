close

Jammu and Kashmir

Kill the corrupt and those who looted Kashmir: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to terrorists

The J&K Governor further said that guns have never been the solution to problems and nobody can bend the government by using it.

Kargil: Coming down heavily on corrupt politicians and bureaucrats, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday urged the terrorists to kill those who have looted the country and their state, rather than attacking security forces.

"The biggest disease in Kashmir is corruption...These youth with guns, they are killing PSOs and SPOs for no reason, why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted your country and all the wealth from Kashmir, have you killed anyone out of them? Nothing will be achieved by this, " the J&K Governor said.

 

Malik made this remark while addressing a gathering during the inaugural of Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival 2019 at Khree Sultan Choo Sports Stadium Kargil.

The J&K Governor further said that guns have never been the solution to problems and nobody can bend the government by using it.

"There was an outfit called LTTE in Sri Lanka and it had support as well but it has also been finished," he added.

Malik had earlier claimed the situation in Kashmir had improved ever since he took over as the Governor of the state. 

