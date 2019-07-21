Kill the corrupt and those who looted Kashmir: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to terrorists

Kargil: Coming down heavily on corrupt politicians and bureaucrats, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday urged the terrorists to kill those who have looted the country and their state, rather than attacking security forces.

"The biggest disease in Kashmir is corruption...These youth with guns, they are killing PSOs and SPOs for no reason, why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted your country and all the wealth from Kashmir, have you killed anyone out of them? Nothing will be achieved by this, " the J&K Governor said.

J&K Guv SP Malik:Yeh ladke jo bandook liye fizool mein apne logon ko maar rahe hain,PSOs,SDOs ko marte hain.Kyun maar rahe ho inko?Unhe maaro jinhone tumhara mulk loota hai,jinhone Kashmir ki saari daulat looti hai.Inmein se bhi koi maara hai abhi?Bandook se kuch haasil nahi hoga pic.twitter.com/UaE0rtTlSR — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

Malik made this remark while addressing a gathering during the inaugural of Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival 2019 at Khree Sultan Choo Sports Stadium Kargil.

The J&K Governor further said that guns have never been the solution to problems and nobody can bend the government by using it.

"There was an outfit called LTTE in Sri Lanka and it had support as well but it has also been finished," he added.

Malik had earlier claimed the situation in Kashmir had improved ever since he took over as the Governor of the state.