Killer Wolves Outsmart UP Officials In Bahraich Despite Drones, Infrared Cameras

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, a major search is underway to capture a pack of wolves that have been causing chaos. Wildlife authorities and forest officials are working hard, and they’ve already managed to catch four of the wolves. Now, the focus has shifted to finding the rest of the pack.

Sanjay Pathak, General Manager of the Forest Department, confirmed that they’re using drones in the operation. “We’re tracking the wolves, and so far, no new incidents have been reported. Drones are also helping with the search,” he said. Officials reported that there were no new wolf attacks on Tuesday night, even though the search continued without success.

Ajit Pratap Singh, District Forest Officer (DFO) for Bahraich, explained that a multi-pronged approach is in use. Thermal drones are being deployed to track the wolves’ movements, and they’re also looking for pugmarks and gathering information from locals.

Singh mentioned a recent sighting where the wolf escaped because of the villagers' commotion. Despite using thermal drones, they haven’t been able to pinpoint the wolf’s location. Singh pointed out that visual confirmation from villagers is vital, but reports often come in after dark, when the drones' infrared cameras struggle to differentiate between wolves, jackals, or dogs.

The DFO also questioned the initial estimate of just two wolves, suggesting there might be a third. To address this, the team has increased their efforts, deploying four thermal drones to track the wolves.

Today, Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Arun Saxena will visit Bahraich to oversee the situation. He’ll arrive at the Bahraich Circuit House at noon and later hold a review meeting with senior Forest Department officials at the Collectorate auditorium.

The presence of the wolves has caused widespread panic in Bahraich, prompting a quick response from the forest department team. Mahsi MLA Sureshvar Singh also visited Barah Bigha village to evaluate the situation. According to Singh, a wolf was sighted in Barah Bigha village, and he believes there are likely three wolves in total, with one acting as a scout while the others hunt.

As of Tuesday, the number of people injured in the wolf attacks has risen to 34, according to Dr. Ashish Verma at the Community Health Centre in Mahasi. “We’ve treated all 34 injured, with two referred to the District Hospital in Bahraich. Both are stable,” he said.

Earlier, under 'Operation Bhediya,' the Uttar Pradesh Police and Forest Department captured four wolves. This pack is believed to be behind several recent attacks on villagers in the area.